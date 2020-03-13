Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $293,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

HD opened at $196.03 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.57 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

