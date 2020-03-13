Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $268,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,728.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $834.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,672.00 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,991.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,840.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

