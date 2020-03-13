Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $151.68 on Friday. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

