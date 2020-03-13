Financial Advisors Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

