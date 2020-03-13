Financial Advisors Network Inc. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $32.48 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.