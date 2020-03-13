Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,576 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.