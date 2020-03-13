Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 577 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

