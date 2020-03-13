Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 2,242 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 377.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.78 and its 200 day moving average is $172.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.