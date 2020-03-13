Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,255,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $663,470,000 after purchasing an additional 414,524 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $251.96 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.91 and a 200-day moving average of $265.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.