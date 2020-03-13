Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.33

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.33 and traded as low as $48.35. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 3,638 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

