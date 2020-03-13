FDM Group (LON:FDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

FDM Group (LON:FDM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 38.80 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02), Digital Look Earnings reports.

FDM opened at GBX 805 ($10.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 962.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 879.08. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,112 ($14.63). The company has a market capitalization of $872.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDM. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

