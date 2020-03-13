Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 316,294 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 316,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,367,509.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,120,000.00.

Fastly stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.20 million and a P/E ratio of -20.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

