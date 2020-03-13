Fantom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.79 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 61.8% lower against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $4.79 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.02046701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00186642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 235.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

