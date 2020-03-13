Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Sells $5,503,000.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE EXR opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

