EXMR (EXMR) Price Tops $3.08 on Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. EXMR has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001638 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001058 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 76.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

