Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.09–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-9.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 million.Everspin Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.09)-(0.05) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

In other news, CEO Kevin Conley sold 13,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $67,880.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

