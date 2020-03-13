Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $91,009,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after purchasing an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 784,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $164,680,000 after purchasing an additional 173,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $153.34. 76,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,617. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

