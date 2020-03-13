Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG traded up $41.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,156.22. 332,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,030. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,430.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,324.37. The company has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

