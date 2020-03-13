Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,423,000 after acquiring an additional 501,153 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,308,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,315,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,135,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $134.57. 55,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,562. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $125.86 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

