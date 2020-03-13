Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $64.97 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $64,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 77.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 129,608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $213,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.13.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. 1,136,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,589,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.