Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $53.07 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.4% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $53,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 634.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $25.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,881. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.43 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.27.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

