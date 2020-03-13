Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $85,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $6.31 on Friday, hitting $158.84. 44,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,223. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day moving average is $198.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $147.08 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

