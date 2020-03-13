Estee Lauder Companies Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $157.35 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $152.47 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.27 and its 200 day moving average is $198.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

