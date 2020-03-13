Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,618 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Essex Property Trust worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $262.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $250.24 and a 52 week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

