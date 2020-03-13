Erytech Pharma (ERYP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter.

ERYP opened at $4.79 on Friday. Erytech Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

