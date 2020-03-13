Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.