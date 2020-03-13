Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Retail Properties of America Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a report released on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.77. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 440,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 309,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

