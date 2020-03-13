Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PetIQ Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PetIQ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $638.66 million, a P/E ratio of -39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.