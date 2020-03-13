Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bird Construction Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.51. 35,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,804. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04. The firm has a market cap of $216.84 million and a P/E ratio of 30.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.67%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.