Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Macerich Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. Macerich has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 4,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. bought 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,417 shares of company stock valued at $889,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.98%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.