Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vivint Solar Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vivint Solar in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VSLR. JMP Securities raised their price target on Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.14.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $2,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 575,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,222.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,940 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,434 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Vivint Solar by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Solar by 549.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,609 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

