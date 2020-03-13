Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pretium Resources Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

PVG opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

