Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.54

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Friday. Equiniti Group has a 1-year low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.00 million and a P/E ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equiniti Group will post 1712.0000675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Equiniti Group
Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.
Read More: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.