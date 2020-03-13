Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.54

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Friday. Equiniti Group has a 1-year low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.00 million and a P/E ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Equiniti Group alerts:

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equiniti Group will post 1712.0000675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQN. Barclays dropped their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 263.67 ($3.47).

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.