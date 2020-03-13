Envista Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVST) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 16th

Envista’s (NASDAQ:NVST) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 16th. Envista had issued 26,768,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $588,896,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of Envista’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $18.21 on Friday. Envista has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Envista by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $28,372,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $29,755,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $7,331,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,947,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

