Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Head-To-Head Survey

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Entera Bio alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Entera Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Entera Bio presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.00%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Entera Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -141.42% -97.28% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -297.78% -89.38%

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $500,000.00 57.14 -$10.30 million N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 2.05 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -0.15

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Entera Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD. The company also develops TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lung cancer, and Phase I/II clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing TJ004309, a novel humanized antibody against CD73 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors through a strategic collaboration and clinical trial agreement with I-Mab Biopharma. The company has license agreements with Ambrx, Inc.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Cancer Center; and Lonza Sales AG, as well as a cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.