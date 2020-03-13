Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENGH. CIBC lifted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of ENGH opened at C$43.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$30.97 and a 52 week high of C$55.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 7,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$366,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,277,070. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Craig Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.94, for a total value of C$1,558,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,100. Insiders have sold a total of 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,360 in the last 90 days.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

