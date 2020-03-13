Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Enertopia Corp (OTCMKTS:ENRT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 627,005 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT)

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

