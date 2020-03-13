Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Enel Chile worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENIC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 13,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.61. Enel Chile SA – has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

