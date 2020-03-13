Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.10 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.67 ($8.91).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

