Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 117,450 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

Encanto Potash Company Profile (CVE:EPO)

Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.