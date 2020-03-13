Empire (TSE:EMP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Empire in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.49 billion.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.