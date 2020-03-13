Emerald Investment Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after buying an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 619,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,164,000 after buying an additional 85,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,843,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.68. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

