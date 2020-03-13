Emerald Investment Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

IEF opened at $118.12 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.65 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.