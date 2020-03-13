Emerald Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,421.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,081,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08.

