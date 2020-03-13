Emerald Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.65 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.