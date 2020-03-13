Emerald Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIZE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of SIZE opened at $70.73 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $69.62 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82.

