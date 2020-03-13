Emerald Investment Partners LLC Invests $815,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,517,000.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

