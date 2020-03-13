Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $796,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,845,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 104,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 260,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $221.46 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

