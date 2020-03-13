Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

ISTB opened at $49.91 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

