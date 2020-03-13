Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41.

